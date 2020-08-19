A deadline for county representative applicants to the Tonganoxie Planning Commission has been extended.

The deadline originally was Monday, but there were no applicants.

Current commission chair and county representative John Morgan recently announced that he planned to step down, but was staying on until a new commission member could be appointed.

Morgan has been on the planning and zoning board for some 14 years.

The City Council on Monday opted to extend the deadline into September for the county representative.

To be eligible for the county seats on the commission, a resident must live outside of the city limits, but no more than 3 miles away from a city limit.

Current commission members Zach Stoltenberg and Jennifer McCutchen applied to retain their seats, while Sherri Rebarchek also applied. Stoltenberg also is commission secretary.

The other county representative is Monica Gee, who is vice chair.

Terms for Crystal Henson, John Kirk, Patti Bitler and Gee expire in 2022.

Interested applicants can go to tonganoxie.org and click on the “Government” tab. In that drop down, find “Boards, Commissions and Committees” and then find “Apply for any Board, Commission or Committee.”

The online application is there. Interested applicants also can request a hard copy from City Hall, 526 E. Fourth St., and return the application before Sept. 2.

For questions, contact City Manager Dan Porter or City Manager George Brajkovic at 913-845-2620.