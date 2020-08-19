Local residents now can utilize study rooms at Tonganoxie Public Library.

The library recently announced that it was making the rooms available to the public 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays at the library in one-hour increments.

Patrons just need to call the library at 913-845-3281 or visit tonganoxielibrary.org to make reservations. Monday was the first day study rooms were made available to the public since before pandemic restrictions and closures first were enacted.

The library’s stacks also are open to the public by appointment 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, while curbside pickup also is available by appointment.

The library is open for walk-ins 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays.

The fax and copier machines, along with laptops also are available currently.

In addition to visiting the library’s website, patrons can keep up to date by visiting the library’s Facebook page.