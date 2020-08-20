A Tonganoxie man has released a book about his time growing up in the Philippines and then his experiences in World War II.

The book, “Jayhawk: Love, Loss, Liberation, and Terror over the Pacific,” by Jay Stout and Tonganoxie resident George Cooper, is being distributed now. The Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Museum will be selling autographed copies of the book in the very near future.

George and Ruth Cooper and their family moved to Tonganoxie in 1969.

They had been living in Leawood Estates since 1962, but the rapid growth and increasing traffic in that area was not what they wanted. Around that time, Hazel McGee, George’s cousin, who lived in Tonganoxie, prompted George and Ruth to look in the area.

George took to the air, and flying over the area, saw a plot with large pond. Evans Realty provided information on the land and George and Ruth decided it was a great deal. They initially raised cattle, but later split the property to give my their two “horse lovers” daughters a place to live and raise horses.

George and Ruth loved the country and were active in the First Congregational Church and in the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society, where George served as president and in other leadership roles from 1997 through 2007. The Coopers and their daughters have been an integral part of Tonganoxie for many years.

George was a pilot during World War II, and that portion of his life is a large part of the book.

“It covers a period of my father’s time in the Philippines, my childhood and WWII experience,” George said.

George celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year, including one celebration Feb. 9 at the museum. That was the last event that took place at the museum before the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum is at 201 W. Washington St.

George Cooper has arranged for profits from books sold through the Tonganoxie museum to benefit the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society and Museum.

Community members can pre-order a book through the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society by calling 913-845-2960 or emailing TCHSTonganoxie@gmail.com.

The book sells for $38.18 (includes sales tax) and will make an excellent gift to any community member, WWII enthusiast, or any person who knows the value of learning the history of our fellow community members.