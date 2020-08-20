25 years ago: Aug. 16, 1995

A local veteran of the Korean War recently had the honor of attending the dedication of the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. Don Wiles, who served in Korea from 1950-1952, was among the members of the military who were present at this dedication. Wiles was a member of an engineer’s unit, which was responsible for blowing up and building roads and bridges. One of the people that Wiles remembers was Bob Burrows, a young man who lived in Tonganoxie and who Wiles saw pass through his company one day on his way to the front. Burrows was killed hours later.

The bridge on Evans Road (County Route 6) over Tonganoxie Creek, just west of 206th Street, will be closed for construction on August 21. The construction involves removing the old bridge and replacing it with a new bridge and replacing the road approaching the bridge on both sides of the bridge. The construction is estimated to take approximately six months to complete. All work on this project is dependent upon weather.

The First Annual Tonganoxie City Fire Department Softball Tournament was advertised. The tournament will raise funds for future equipment for public safety. The tournament will be held on Sept. 15, 16 & 17. It will be a double elimination and the entry fee is $85 per team.

50 years ago: Aug. 20, 1970

The Tonganoxie Fair floats were pictured on the front page of the Mirror, with the Girl Scouts NASA theme winning as best float entry.

Dale Rawlings, owner and operator of the Rawlings farm store for 51 years passed away at the age of 71.

The county fair’s location in Tonganoxie originated from Walt Niebarger and O.M. Williamson’s corn show in the Old Papenhausen cafe 44 years ago to qualify as a fair under the new State Law in 1926. The big attendance to this show following a big corn crop in Leavenworth County stunned local people. Two new metal buildings on the fairgrounds would be used for the first time.

The 4-day fair included the tractor pulls, 4-H auctions, open class market, Hog Show, and of course the midway with church, 4-H stands, displays, concessions and other vendors. Parking was 50 cents. Murray Pharmacy, formerly Cain’s Drug Store, had lots of fair specials and KLWN was doing live radio broadcast of the fair.

75 years ago: Aug. 16, 1945

VICTORY AND PEACE ACROSS THE LAND.

With the raising of the stars and stripes on Mt. Sarabachi at Iwo Jima, we once again can see the American spirit in action. We have sustained tremendous tragedies and celebrated incredible victories as this long World War raged on. From our service members to our government leaders to our everyday citizens who sacrificed so much, we are forever grateful.

At 6 pm, last night, Postmaster George Baker stepped on to the street and fired three shots from a revolver and threw the gun into the air in celebration of the end of our mighty conflict. Car horns began honking, fire sirens were blasting and the Franklin whistle filled the air as we cheered, laughed and cried with love and joy.

Will Musil closed the bakery for the very first time in 23 years. This includes all days of the week Monday through Sunday. He figured that the end of this war was reason enough to close up shop.

The Mayor, A.P. Laughlin, has declared that today and tomorrow will be days of reflection, prayer and thanksgiving for our community.

The Royal Theater will be showing “The White Cliffs of Dover” starring Irene Dunne and Roddy McDowell.

100 years ago: Aug. 19, 1920

Contracts let to have work start at once---Lost drills fished out of first well.

Two new wells will be drilled immediately on the holding of the Pittsburgh-Youngstown Oil and Gas company near Six Corners where a 4,000,000-foot gasser was brought in July 31. The company entered into a contract Friday with H.O. Dick of Gridley, Kansas, to drill the second well at the southern end of the land. As soon as the first well is closed, M.J. Elliott’s machine, which drilled it, will start on the third well at the north end of the field.

H.O. Dick has a rig equipped for deep drilling and has just completed a 1,740 foot well at Gridley. He will move his machine to the Tonganoxie field at once and will start on the second well before the end of the week.

Several days of fishing for the lost string of tools in the first well were rewarded with success when the grapples at the end of the eight-inch casing let down for that purpose took hold of the lost drill stem last Saturday. The workmen at the well immediately began raising the casing, which is more than an all-day job the operation of completing the well will follow the clearing of it.

F.S. Hill, field manager for the company, said that two or three days probably would be required to drill in the well and get the tubing and gas packer in place.

As soon as the operation is completed the rig will be moved to the north end of the field to start on a new well.

125 years ago: Aug. 22, 1895

Mr. and Mrs. H.V. Needham entertained a few of the young people Tuesday evening, in commemoration of their son Fred’s birthday. Ice cream, cake, watermelon and grapes were served and the guests made merry until a late hour.

Monday evening, no communication could be had with adjoining towns either by telegraph or telephone. The air was too full of electricity.

Boling Blasts – G.W. Seymour dies Saturday, Aug. 17, at the age of 82 years and six months. He was widely known and very highly esteemed by his acquaintances. In his death, Leavenworth county loses one of her best and oldest citizens.

Stanwood – Rev. E.C. Cook will leave for Indian Territory in a few days to work among the Indians.