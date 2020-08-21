Tonganoxie Public Library is closed today and Saturday due to heightened pandemic precautions.

Library officials posted Thursday that the library would be closed for two days.

“Due to potential COVID activity, extreme precautionary measures are being taken,” the Facebook post read.

The library is temporarily closed to “sanitize the facility and contact appropriate agencies.”

Though the Tonganoxie Public Library is open on a limited schedule, it has been open to walk-in patrons 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

The library also has been offering other services by appointment, such as curbside pickup. It also started making study rooms available in hourly increments Monday. Those study room offerings also were being made available by appointment before Thursday’s temporary closure announcement.