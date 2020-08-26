Fire and circus variety show

Entertainer extraordinaire Jason D’ Vaude will delight audience-goers during a performance later this week at the Linwood Community Library.

During his 6:30 p.m. show Thursday, Jason will do an act full of firework and circus-style tricks. His shows are both full of skill and humor and perfect for all ages of attendees. The show will be outdoors and following social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged. Some chairs will be available, but attendees may also bring their own.

Bluegrass music show

Wichita-based bluegrass group Haymakers will swing by the area Sept. 3 for an outdoor music show at the Linwood Community Library.

The group, playing as a trio, plays traditional and original music that centers on non-traditional blues, Bluegrass, folk and Americana. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. Attendees may bring their own chairs or some will be available. Social distancing will be followed, and masks are encouraged.

Tie dye mask program for youth

The Linwood Community Library is offering a tie-dye mask program for youth ages 9 years old through teenager.

The outdoor program will allow youth to tie dye two masks any way they’d like. Social distancing will be followed, and participants will need to wear a mask during the program. This program will take place at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 17. Those interested must register by either calling the library at 913-301-3686 or emailing downingk@linwoodlibrary.org.