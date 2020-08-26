A one-vehicle rollover accident occurred Monday morning northeast of Tonganoxie near a gas company.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an accident just before 7 a.m. Monday on 207th Street north of George Road.

Deputies found an overturned black 2000 Chevrolet Blazer that had caught fire after overturning, according to an accident report from the sheriff’s office.

A 16-year-old rural Leavenworth County resident was out of the vehicle and Stranger Township Fire Department personnel were on the scene extinguishing the flames.

The youth suffered injuries to his hand and had scratches, etc., the report said.

During the investigation, officers determined that the SUV left the road and went into the west ditch as it traveled south on 207th Street.

The Blazer struck a sign post, shearing it off as the vehicle continued to travel through the ditch until it struck a culvert, which was part of an access driveway leading into the Southern Star gas company site. The vehicle went airborne over the driveway and struck the other side, causing it to roll. The vehicle eventually came to rest on its top, reports said.

In addition to the sign, a gas line marker owned by Southern Star was also damaged.

The SUV was towed from the scene.