Short films featuring dogs in all their furry glory is coming this weekend to the Leavenworth County Humane Society.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Leavenworth County Humane Society, 100 W. Gilman Road, Lansing. The movie is expected to start at dusk, or about 8:15 p.m.

For tickets and trailers, visit bowwowfilmfest.com.