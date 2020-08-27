Today's news
Bow Wow Film Festival playing Saturday at Leavenworth County Humane Society
August 27, 2020
Short films featuring dogs in all their furry glory is coming this weekend to the Leavenworth County Humane Society.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Leavenworth County Humane Society, 100 W. Gilman Road, Lansing. The movie is expected to start at dusk, or about 8:15 p.m.
For tickets and trailers, visit bowwowfilmfest.com.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment