Today's news

Bow Wow Film Festival playing Saturday at Leavenworth County Humane Society

The Leavenworth County Humane Society began in June 2009.

Contributed. Enlarge photo.

The Leavenworth County Humane Society began in June 2009.

August 27, 2020

Short films featuring dogs in all their furry glory is coming this weekend to the Leavenworth County Humane Society.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Leavenworth County Humane Society, 100 W. Gilman Road, Lansing. The movie is expected to start at dusk, or about 8:15 p.m.

For tickets and trailers, visit bowwowfilmfest.com.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment