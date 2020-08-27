Students in the Tonganoxie school district will begin classes Sept. 3. Students have the option to enroll in distance learning or in-person classes. Students enrolled in in-person classes will be in school the traditional five days each week.

New teacher orientation took place Friday and Monday. Staff development started Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Classes in USD 464 start Sept. 3 with a half-day of classes for students in grades 1-6, as well as freshmen. Sept. 4 will be the first full day of classes for grades 1-12. Kindergarten and Pre-K students will start classes on Sept. 8.

Students at Genesis Christian Academy started classes with a half day on Wednesday, Aug. 19.