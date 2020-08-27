Casey L. Casto, 38, Milford, who was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Milford, is charged with two counts of delaying or destroying mail. The crimes are alleged to have occurred during June and July 2019 in Milford.

If convicted, the defendant could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. The U.S. Postal Service investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Kenney is prosecuting.

Chloe Jean Heather, 28, Holts Summit, Mo., and Paul Edward Raef, 38, Holts Summit, Mo., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The crime is alleged to have occurred June 18, 2020, in Geary County.

If convicted, they could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham is prosecuting.