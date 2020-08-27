In three unrelated illegal immigration cases, a federal grand jury today indicted people who are accused of returning to the United States after being deported, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Enrique Jaime Ortega-Rodriguez, 40, a Mexican citizen, is charged with one count of unlawful re-entry.

The indictment alleges that on July 26, 2020, he was found in Dodge City. In November 2015, he was deported from San Ysidro, Calif.

If convicted, he could face up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lanny Welch is prosecuting.

Edgar Castro-Motta, 39, is charged with one count of unlawful re-entry after being convicted of a felony and deported. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 29, 2020, he was found in Johnson County. In April 2015, he was deported after being convicted of a felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jabari Wamble is prosecuting.

Hector Medina-Espericueta, 55, is charged with one count of unlawful re-entry. The indictment alleges that on June 23, 2020, he was found in Johnson County, Kan. In March 2014, he was deported.

If convicted, he could face up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jabari Wamble is prosecuting.