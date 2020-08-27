A total of 2,395 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2020 semester, including several students from Leavenworth County.

The university conferred graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees) on 513 students, bachelor’s degrees on 1,821 students, and associate degrees on 61 students. Of those, 71 students graduated with two degrees.

Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from the university’s listing.

Basehor

Violet Ann Gomes, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Hailey Jean Hevel, Master of Science in instructional technology; and Courtney Paige Robinson, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Easton

Katherine May Dall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Leavenworth

Seth C. Barfoot, a Bachelor of Science in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking); Melissa Ann Haehl, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Romy Marie Rogers, Bachelor of General Studies (general business); Luke Thomas Russell, a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Alana Gayle Settle, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching); and Emily L. Wecas, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions).

Tonganoxie

Erin K. Swallow, Master of Science in special education (high incidence).