Archive for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Student from Tonganoxie enrolls at James Madison University
August 27, 2020
A student from Tonganoxie has enrolled at James Madison University.
Cole Schuck recently enrolled at the Harrisonburg, Va., school. His major is media arts and design.
Established in 1908, JMU is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment