A student from Tonganoxie has enrolled at James Madison University.

Cole Schuck recently enrolled at the Harrisonburg, Va., school. His major is media arts and design.

Established in 1908, JMU is a community of 22,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff nestled in the Shenandoah Valley. JMU offers 124 degree programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.