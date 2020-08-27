A Topeka man was sentenced Monday to seven years for an attempted robbery in which he and a juvenile armed with a gun tried to rob a liquor store, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Joseph Bryant Toole III, 37, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery of a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted that on Nov. 2, 2018, he and a juvenile male accomplice attempted a robbery at Lynn’s Liquor, 3335 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka. They were wearing blue bandanas and the juvenile was carrying a firearm. However, the door was locked and they were unable to enter the business.

Investigators were able to identify a vehicle parked near the liquor store, which led them to the defendant.

McAllister commended the FBI, the Topeka Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.