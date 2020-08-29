The sound system at Beatty Field hasn’t amplified starting lineups or scoring information or really anything else for several months.

That changed Friday as the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team became the first varsity team to play at home in the 2020-21 school year.

It marked the first home competition for a team since March after spring sports were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the THS soccer team, that return to competition went well.

Tonganoxie scored once in the first half and nearly put together a shutout before winning a 3-1 season-opening victory against Kansas City Christian.

The Chieftains scored first when Abel Mendoza connected on a short-range goal in the 24th minute. He scored again just a little more than 3 minutes into the second half.

Mendoza’s shot in the 44th minute, with an assist from Brenan Kuzmic, put THS up 2-0.

Grayson Sonntag then added some extra icing with a third goal in the 62nd minute. Jackson McWilliams provided the assist.

Tonganoxie nearly had a shutout, but KC Christian’s Isaiah Morris scored in the 77th minute for the Panthers.

THS coach Jon Orndorff said his team was clicking on all cylinders “right off the bat.”

“I think it’s the best first game we’ve played in the last three years,” said Orndorff, who took over the program in 2017. “We just dominated play.”

Orndorff commended his team for the strong start, noting that the squad also passed the ball well.

"Dakota Coates was a rock on defense and really led the team defensively," Orndorff said. "Grayson Sonntag was man of the match, really controlled the game when he was in there and dominated everywhere he was.

"Both our keepers were great, Mikey Conroy and Jackson McWilliams. Afton Boone was great on set plays and was the reason we scored the first goal. He dominated the left side of the field defensively and also in the attack."

The hot conditions for the season opener might have worn the team down a bit. Orndorff thought that might have contributed to giving up the late goal, but he also thought playing the conditions would be beneficial as the season wears on.

“You could tell the with the heat, but that will help a bit,” he said.

Tonganoxie continues the season with its Frontier League opener against Spring Hill on the road.

The team is then back home Sept. 10 against another conference foe in Paola.

Orndorff expects Louisburg to again be a tough team to beat in the Frontier League, along with other favorites Eudora and Spring Hill.

The THS coach also sees his squad as being a contender for a league title as well.

Friday’s match against KCC was supposed to be on the road, but the Panthers weren’t able to secure a venue for that particular day.

Though the schedule could change due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Tonganoxie’s current schedule will have nine matches at home and six on the road.

Tonganoxie originally had a standard 16-match regular-season schedule, but it’s now at 15, as Tuesday’s match against Bishop Miege has been canceled.

Tonganoxie 3, KC Christian 1

First half

THS — Abel Mendoza goal (16:39)

Second half

THS — Abel Mendoza goal, Brenan Kuzmic assist (36:44)

THS — Grayson Sonntag goal, Jackson McWilliams assist (18:10)

KCC — Isaiah Moore goal (3:30)

2020 Tonganoxie High schedule

Aug. 28 KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN, W, 3-1 (1-0, 0-0)

Sept. 8 at Spring Hill

Sept. 10 PAOLA

Sept. 15 at St. Mary’s Academy

Sept. 17 PIPER

Sept. 22 HAYDEN

Sept. 24 BONNER SPRINGS

Sept. 29 LOUISBURG

Oct. 5 TOPEKA HIGH

Oct. 6 at Junction City

Oct. 8 OTTAWA

Oct. 12 at Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Oct. 15 at Baldwin

Oct. 20 at Seaman

Oct. 22 EUDORA