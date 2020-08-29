Today's news

Tonganoxie High sports schedule for the week of Aug. 31

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

August 29, 2020

TUESDAY

• Volleyball, varsity and junior varsity, 5 p.m. at De Soto

WEDNESDAY

• Girls golf, V, 1 p.m. at Seaman Tournament, Great Life Golf and Fitness, Topeka

• Football, freshman, 4:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa

THURSDAY

• Volleyball, fr., 4:30 p.m. vs. Pleasant Ridge

• Volleyball, V and JV, 5 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge near Easton

FRIDAY

• Football, V, 7 p.m. at Basehor-Linwood

SATURDAY

• Cross country, 9 a.m., at Lansing

