Tonganoxie High sports schedule for the week of Aug. 31
August 29, 2020
TUESDAY
• Volleyball, varsity and junior varsity, 5 p.m. at De Soto
WEDNESDAY
• Girls golf, V, 1 p.m. at Seaman Tournament, Great Life Golf and Fitness, Topeka
• Football, freshman, 4:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa
THURSDAY
• Volleyball, fr., 4:30 p.m. vs. Pleasant Ridge
• Volleyball, V and JV, 5 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge near Easton
FRIDAY
• Football, V, 7 p.m. at Basehor-Linwood
SATURDAY
• Cross country, 9 a.m., at Lansing
