Just more than 200 square feet of space has transformed a dream into a reality for three Leavenworth County siblings, even in the face of a global pandemic.

Owners and siblings Keeley Bailes, Taylor Noll and Malorie Volker opened Rustic Heifer Boutique + Custom Gifts in February, just weeks before COVID-19 restrictions forced temporary closures of many businesses.

The new boutique still started strong.

Items sold through Facebook interactions during that time and the store also provided no-contact deliveries.

“It’s just so crazy how the community has supported us with the COVID and everything that’s happened,” Volker said. “We still really didn’t slow down. We were able to accommodate during that time.

“The community has been awesome for supporting it.”

They also talked about other Tonganoxie businesses being welcoming during their first months, such as Ryan’s Pub, 1866 Coffman Artworks and Wizard of Paws, along with Amanda Beach-Starcher from White Birch Properties, Realty Executives of KC.

“She’s been very supportive of our business,” Volker said. “And sold me a house.”

The new business offers an array of gift ideas or an opportunity to treat yourself. The store offers an extensive range of clothing sizes, along with hats, oils and more.

“We have anywhere from boutique clothing items to candles, jewelry, shoes; we have items for gift items,” Noll said. “We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from community that their wasn’t a place to hurry up and grab a gift for a birthday party.”

Locally made items can be found at the boutique as well, whether its children’s clothing

Local children’s clothing, candles and crafts, along with jewelry crafted by a local police officer are examples of those close-to-home items.

“Our hats are super popular, but also Yellowstone T-shirts,” Bailes said. “Any graphic tees are very popular. And we have weekender bags.”

In short, there are many items to peruse what the sisters call a “one-stop shop” for gifts and more packed into 208 square feet at 423 S. Bury St.

“If you blink, I swear you’re going to miss something, because we have stuff everywhere,” Volker said.

The longtime Leavenworth County residents said they’re happy to be a part of the Tonganoxie community. After all, they’ve spent many a summer’s week at the Leavenworth County Fair. They grew up on a farm, participated in 4-H and showed cows, pigs and sheep for as long as they could before they were too old to participate.

As for that store name, the former farm kids said the impetus for the name hatched from a family joke. The sisters and their mom jokingly call each other heifers.

The sisters have tried to offer various events at the Rustic Heifer, including a carnival of sorts this summer.

This Saturday also will be Teacher Appreciation Day, so local teachers can stop in for some special items.

With the start of the school year, the Rustic Heifer will have new business hours. The boutique and gift shop, starting today, will be open Wednesdays through Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more about the boutique, call 913-547-5833.