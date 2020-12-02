Many of the traditional festivities that have been a mainstay at the McLouth Festival of Trees won’t be on tap this year, but a socially distant celebration still is being planned for Saturday.

McLouth will “Light Up the Park at Dark” at 4:30 p.m. at Luse Park in the downtown area. This marks the 11th annual holiday celebration. Participants are putting up trees in preparation for the event. Though there won’t be a community party as has been the case in past years, visitors still can see the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the trees, which community members bring and decorate for the season.

The trees will be on display throughout the holiday season, with the city of McLouth requiring trees be removed by Jan. 9.

McLouth also is working to help families in need. To discuss assisting of families during the holiday season, people can contact Kim at McLouth City Hall at 913-796-6411 or email clerk@CityofMclouth.org.