Tonganoxie High winter sports teams will be competing later this week.

After Monday’s Tonganoxie USD 464 school board meeting gave winter extracurricular activities the green light to open their seasons, THS teams are back in action. Squads resumed practice Tuesday and will compete later this week.

THS girls basketball coach Mitch Loomis takes his team on the road Friday for a Frontier League matchup at Louisburg. Varsity plays at 6 p.m., while junior varsity gets started at 4:30 p.m. and freshmen at 7:30 p.m.

Phil Jones’ THS boys team opens the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Louisburg. JV starts at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 p.m. Both basketball teams also are on the road Monday at Atchison before playing their home openers Dec. 11 against Metro Academy. THS is home Dec. 15 against Turner.

Jones’ squad is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association preseason rankings released today. THS is the highest ranked Frontier League team in 4A, with Ottawa right behind at No. 6 and Paola No. 8. Bishop Miege is the No. 1 ranked team in 4A.

On the girls side, Eudora is ranked No. 4 and Louisburg No. 8. The Miege girls also are the preseason favorite on the girls’ side. Piper is the No. 3 ranked team in 5A.

Brett Delich begins his second season leading the THS boys and girls wrestling teams. The girls open the season at 6 p.m. Friday at Basehor-Linwood, while the boys open the season at 9 a.m. Saturday at Wamego.

The THS boys wrestling team is ranked No. 4 in 4A. Louisburg is one spot ahead at No. 3. Chanute, which is scheduled to face Tonganoxie later this season at THS, is preseason No. 1. The Chieftains have three wrestlers cracking the individual presseason rankings. junior Grayson Sontag is No. 2 at 126, sophomore Gabe Bailey is No. 1 at 152 and senoir Brandon Martin is No. 2 at 195.

Kansas high school wrestling finished up its inaugural season as a varsity sport earlier this year in Salina. There is just one class currently for girls wrestling. Though Tonganoxie is not ranked in the Top 10, sophomore Holly Colvert is ranked No. 2 at 191. She became the first THS girls wrestler in school history to qualify for state. She eventually earned a medal at state in February.

Tonganoxie High powerlifting coach Preston Troyer said a schedule still is in the works for the 2020-21 season.

THS again has a few student-athletes competing in swimming this year. Tonganoxie swimmers continue to compete with Piper, as the Pirates have an established team.

Boys swimming takes place during the winter, while girls swimming is in the spring.

Tonganoxie swimmers compete with PHS during the regular season and then are unattached for postseason meets, per Kansas High School Activities Association rules.

KSHSAA voted last week to start the winter sports seasons on time, though no fans will be allowed at contests, at least initially, as part of COVID-19 precautions approved last week.