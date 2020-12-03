Archive for Thursday, December 3, 2020
Mirror crafting holiday lighting directory
December 3, 2020
If you or your neighbors have gone all Clark Griswold this season, The Mirror wants to share your yuletide masterpieces.
Anyone with LED light shows or fun outdoor displays is encouraged to email Mirror editor Shawn F. Linenberger with your address or general location (600 block of Fourth Street, for instance) at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com. The Mirror will then get a listing together so that residents can embark on their very own holiday driving tours.
