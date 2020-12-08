Leavenworth County had 119 new positive community cases between Monday and this past Wednesday, Dec. 2.

There also have been a new U.S. Penitentiary positive case and two Lansing Correctional Facility case and another case transferred to another jurisdiction. There also were 115 community recoveries during that time. As of Monday’s Leavenworth County Health Department report, LCHD was monitoring 304 active cases, with three currently being hospitalized.

LCHD also reported another COVID-19 related death in its Wednesday, Dec. 2, report and two more in the Monday report.

Two men, one in his 70s and another in his 80s, died of COVID-19 complications during the weekend. Last week’s reported death involved a woman in her 50s. There now have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, with 28 involving community residents and four being Lansing Correctional Facility inmates.

One of the deaths involved a resident in the 18-24 age range and another between 45 and 54. LCHD has reported eight deaths between 55-64, 12 between 65 and 74, six between 75 and 84 and six being 85 and older.

Leavenworth County updates its statistics on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the same schedule as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Additional Leavenworth County COVID-19 data is available at leavenworthcounty.gov/covid/default.asp. Data there is updated weekly on Mondays.

Tonganoxie is at 243 positive cases, 32 of which are active. Basehor has 277 positive cases (26 active), while Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships are at 493 positive cases combined among those townships (58 active). Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo townships have a combined 232 cases (36 active.)

Lansing is at 1,347 positive cases (54 active) and Leavenworth 1,381 (98 active).

Case breakdown in Lansing is 898 LCF inmates and 449 community members. Of Leavenworth’s 1,381 cases, 1,105 are in the community, 85 at Grossman Center, 48 at University of Saint Mary and 141 being USP inmates.