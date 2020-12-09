A big third quarter gave the Tonganoxie girls basketball team some life against Louisburg, but the Chieftains just couldn’t withstand a big Louisburg fourth quarter Friday in a Frontier League contest.

Louisburg led, 6-3, after the first quarter and built an 11-point lead heading into halftime. But THS took that 20-9 deficit and rallied in the third quarter, cutting the Wildcat lead to just four. LHS, though, would produce 20 points in the fourth on the Wildcats’ way to a 49-37 league victory.

“We came out very nervous and it showed,” said THS coach Mitch Loomis. “I was very proud of our response in the second half to get back into it. The whole game is a great learning experience for this team moving forward.

Raegan Seba led THS with 20 points. She also had five rebounds and an assist. Morgan Brusven scored six and added seven rebounds and an assist to her line. Meanwhile, Emma Sunderland hauled in eight rebounds along with two points and an assist.

Tonganoxie played a non conference game Tuesday at Atchison after The Mirror’s print deadline. Look for more from the game online at tonganoxiemirror.com.