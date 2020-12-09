The season is off to a good start for the Tonganoxie High boys basketball team.

The back-and-forth game had THS up, 20-17, after the first quarter. The Chieftains were able to keep motoring with 19 more points in the second half and went into the half with a 39-28 advantage. Louisburg closed the gap a bit in the second half, but THS held on for a 63-56 victory.

“The boys played pretty well for the amount of time we have had everyone at practice,” Jones said. “Our conditioning isn’t where it needs to be, but it’s expected on three days of practice.

“I was really happy with our mental toughness coming down the stretch. They withstood the run in the fourth quarter and knocked down some timely free throws. Starting 1-0 always helps get the season headed in the right direction.”

Tonganoxie was on the road again Tuesday with a trip north to take on Atchison. The game took place after The Mirror’s print deadline, but more about the game can be found online at tonganoxiemirror.com.

THS gets ready for its first home game Friday with a second consecutive non conference matchup, this time against Metro Academy at the Tonganoxie High gymnasium.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association now is allowing admittance of two family members per participant, so there will be some fans on hand for the team’s home opener.