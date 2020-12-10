Tonganoxie joins Lansing and Leavenworth, as well as many counties in establishing a mask covering ordinance in public places.

The Tonganoxie City Council approved the measure, 3-2, during a special meeting Thursday conducted virtually.

Council Members Loralee Stevens and Jake Dale voted for the ordinance, while fellow Council Members Rocky Himpel and Chris Donnelly voted against.

With the 2-2 tie, the vote went to Mayor David Frese, who broke the tie with an affirmative vote.

The ordinance, which can be viewed here, goes into effect next week on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with official legal notice publication in The Mirror, per state statute. The ordinance currently is to run through Jan. 31, 2021.