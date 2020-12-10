The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team got off to a hot start Tuesday and never looked back.

THS outscored Atchison in all four quarters on its way to a 62-31 road victory.

Morgan Brusven led the Chieftains in scoring with 20, while Brianna Pollard also was in double figures with 11. Emma Sunderland and Chyanne Aaron both scored eight points for THS.

Raegan Seba led the team in steals with five and assists with four, while Sunderland also had a block.

Tonganoxie registered 31 rebounds against Atchison, with Hattie Baldock leading the charge with six (five offensive rebounds).

The Chieftains connected on six three-pointers and finished the night 6-for-23 from beyond the arc. Pollard had three of those three-pointers, while Chyanne Aaron had two and Emilie Crowley had one.

Tonganoxie shot 39.6% from the field (25-for-63) and 75% from the free-throw line (6-for-8).

THS (1-1 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play) is on the road again Tuesday. The Chieftains travel to Kansas City, Kan., to take on the Golden Bears of Turner for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Tonganoxie’s home opener is two days later on Dec. 17 when THS plays host to Eudora for the final game of 2020.

Rally not enough for THS in season opener

A big third quarter gave the Tonganoxie girls basketball team some life against Louisburg, but the Chieftains just couldn’t withstand a big Louisburg fourth quarter Friday in a Frontier League contest.

Louisburg led, 6-3, after the first quarter and built an 11-point lead heading into halftime. But THS took that 20-9 deficit and rallied in the third quarter, cutting the Wildcat lead to just four. LHS, though, would produce 20 points in the fourth on the Wildcats’ way to a 49-37 league victory.

“We came out very nervous and it showed,” said THS coach Mitch Loomis. “I was very proud of our response in the second half to get back into it. The whole game is a great learning experience for this team moving forward.

Raegan Seba led THS with 20 points. She also had five rebounds and an assist. Morgan Brusven scored six and added seven rebounds and an assist to her line. Meanwhile, Emma Sunderland hauled in eight rebounds along with two points and an assist.

Tonganoxie actually shot slightly better than Louisburg from the field, as THS went 14-for-45 (31.1%) from the field compared to Louisburg’s 15-for-52 (28.8%). The teams were nearly identical from the three-point land, with the Chieftains going 3-for-14 and the Wildcats 3-for-15. But Louisburg took better advantage of the free-throw line, as the Wildcats went 16-for-21 from the charity stripe, compared to the Chieftains going 6-for-18.

Louisburg led in points off turnovers (13-12), second-chance points (12-6) and points in the paint (20-14), along with offensive rebounds (14-8) and defensive rebounds (31-26).

Tonganoxie had more steals (11-6) and blocks (4-3). THS also committed more turnovers (20-14).

Tonganoxie 62, Atchison 31

Score by quarters

Tonganoxie 17 20 14 11 — 62

Atchison 7 9 7 8 — 31

Individual scoring

Hattie Baldock 3 0-0 6, Emilie Crowley 1(1) 0-0 3, Brianna Pollard 4(3) 0-0 11, Emma Sunderland 3 2-3 8, Morgan Brusven 8 4-5 20, Raegan Seba 2 0-0 4, Monique Johnson 0 0-1 0, Chyanne Aaron 3(2) 0-0 8, Kylie Rickard 1 0-1 2. Totals: 25(6) 6-8 62.

Fouled out: Baldock.

Louisburg 49, Tonganoxie 37

Score by quarters

Tonganoxie 3 6 16 12 — 37

Louisburg 6 14 9 20 — 49

Individual THS scoring

Hattie Baldoc 1 0-1 2, Emilie Crowley 0 1-2 1, Emma Sunderland 1 0-2 2, Morgan Bursven 2 2-6 6, Raegan Seba 8(1) 3-7 20, Chyanne Aaron 1(1) 0-0 3, Kylie Rickard 1(1) 0-0 3. Totals: 14(3) 6-18 37.