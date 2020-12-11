Tonganoxie High basketball is now 2-0 on the season after Tuesday's 59-45 nonconference road victory against Atchison.

AHS led, 5-3, at one point, but Tonganoxie answered with a 9-0 run and never really looked back.

Heston Robbins and Andrew Willson led the Chieftains in scoring 15 points each, while Zane Novotney also was in double figures with 10.

Also contributing with points were Dallas Bond with nine and then Blake Poje and Rylee Beach each with five.

Atchison had six players score, with Xavier Herandez scoring more than half of the team's points. He dropped in 25 on the night.

Tonganoxie improved to 2-0 overall with the victory.

The Chieftains have another nonconference game Friday with a home game against Shawnee Heights.

Tonganoxie originally was going to play Metro Academy, but the Mavericks backed out earlier this week. Pittsburg then was set to replace Metro on the schedule, but that game also was scratched before THS was able to schedule Shawnee Heights. The Thunderbirds already were on the schedule for later this season, so the teams now will have a home-and-home series in 2020-21.

Friday's varsity game is set to tip at 6 p.m. at the THS gymnasium.