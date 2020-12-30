There is a vacancy on the Tonganoxie Public Library board.

A Tonganoxie city resident or resident within the Tonganoxie USD 464 school district boundaries is eligible to apply. A term on the board is expiring and the incumbent has announced that he will not pursue reappointment to another four-year term.

Anyone who satisfies the residency requirements may submit an application to fill the opening.

Applications and additional information can be found at the Tonganoxie city website, as well as the library’s website, tonganoxie.org or tonganoxielibrary.org. Residents also can contact City Hall at 913-845-2620 or the Tonganoxie Public Library at 913-845-3281.

Applications are being accepted until noon Jan. 8. The Tonganoxie City Council then will review applications and make a decision on an appointment, possibly later this month at its Jan. 19 regular meeting.

Library board trustees make up a 10-member board for the Tonganoxie Public Library, which has both city and USD 464 appointments.