A new Tonganoxie City Council member was sworn in a new way Monday during a special meeting.

Jennifer McCutchen was sworn in during a virtual Zoom meeting Monday.

Council members normally are sworn in during a traditional in-person meeting, but the council has been meeting virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges with the size of the current council chambers at 321 Delaware Street and other factors have kept the meetings in virtual mode, though that soon could change.

Remodeling of the former public library at Third and Bury streets is finishing up. The larger space means the council could be moving to in-person meetings that will be streamed to a city YouTube channel starting later this month. The first in-person meeting could take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 19. The meeting falls on a Tuesday because Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the day before. The Council normally meets on the first and third Mondays of each month.

The council approved McCutchen’s appointment at its regular Dec. 21 meeting. She now will finish the unexpired term of Lisa Patterson, who recently resigned from the governing body due to her family’s move from a home within city limits to another home just outside city boundaries.