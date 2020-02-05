Longtime Tonganoxie resident George Cooper will have two celebrations serve as bookends for a momentous birthday.

Cooper turns 100 today.

His church family helped him celebrate this past Sunday at First Congregational Church and another celebration is planned for this coming Sunday.

A reception will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Fairchild-Knox Barn on the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site campus, 201 W. Washington St.

Cooper was active in the historical society and in the creation of the museum. He served at various times as president, vice president and board chair.

A feature story about Cooper is planned for next week’s print edition of The Mirror.