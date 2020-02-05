Tonganoxie USD 464 opted to cancel school today for a more cheerful reason than some crummy winter weather, but the latter might factor into the schedule before this week concludes.

District officials announced via social media Monday that today’s classes would be canceled so that families could attend the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade that morning in Kansas City, Mo.

Unfortunately, the weather just might rain — or snow or drizzle — on said parade.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that is set to start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and conclude early Thursday morning. A mix of snow, freezing rain and drizzle are in the forecast as of late Monday afternoon.

The Chiefs Kindgom Champions Parade is set to start at 11:30 a.m. today. School cancellation in Tonganoxie is pending with any updates to the celebration date.

The exact route will be determined Tuesday morning, with more information about traffic and public safety to come then.

Kansas City won its second Super Bowl and first in 50 years when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49’ers, 31-20, Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

Tonganoxie joined other school districts in the KC metro area in 2015 after the Royals won the World Series in canceling classes the day of the baseball victory parade.

Anyone interested in heading to Kansas City for the parade can text CHIEFSPARADE to 888777 for pertinent information during the event.

An estimated 800,000 people came out for the Royals’ World Series Parade, which also was that franchise’s second championship and one that took place on a special anniversary of the first. The Royals won their second World Series 30 years after the first.

Basehor-Linwood, Lansing, Piper, Leavenworth and Bonner Springs all have canceled today’s classes, pending the celebration parade.

McLouth joins other area schools, including Eudora and Pleasant Ridge, in having classes as planned today.