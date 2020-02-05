Did you head to Miami or have a superb Super Bowl party?

Did your superstitions work?

Are you one of the brave souls participating in the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade?

We’d love to hear your stories and see your photos as we put together the final reports for our series of localized Chiefs coverage.

Tell us what the championship means to you and your family or group of friends.

You can email memories, with subject line: CHIEFS to slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com or interact with us on social media. You can comment on this story on our Facebook page or Twitter account. Readers also can mention us at @tonganoxie on Twitter.