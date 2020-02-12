There were several resignations approved at Monday’s Tonganoxie USD 464 school board meeting.

Brandon Mellen is stepping down as Tonganoxie High School assistant principal and activities director.

Mellen said Tuesday morning that he was resigning to take an activities director position at an American school in Lima, Peru. Mellen will finish up his third and final year at THS in a few months.

THS science teacher Shawn Phillips also is resigning. Phillips has been at THS for several years. In addition to teaching, he was head basketball coach for several years before stepping down from that position. He also has been an assistant baseball the last several springs. His wife, Tonya, also has been on staff several years in the central office. She currently is the district’s assistant superintendent.

Magdalene Jeffery joined Shawn Phillips in resigning as a THS teacher. Jeffrey teaches Spanish at THS.

Others resigning were Leigh Lyman, Tonganoxie Elementary School special education paraprofessional; Alexandria Barnett, THS specials education para; Mari McKee, Tonganoxie Middle School custodian; Russell Cummings and Sue Maurer, regular route drivers; and Sara Poje Schmidt, THS assistant volleyball coach.

There also were two contracts approved, as Sara Poje Schmidt will be the new THS volleyball coach and Franki Watson THS assistant volleyball coach. Schmidt, a standout THS volleyball player who went on to play at Georgia Southern, takes over for Chrissie Jeannin, another THS standout who played collegiately at Ottawa.

The board also approved termination of Jennifer Stringer with the district.