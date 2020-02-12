The Tonganoxie High powerlifting team had several medalists at the 13th annual Bobcat Invitational on Jan. 26 at Basehor-Linwood.

On the women’s side, Haley Robinette placed fourth at the 123-pound division with 3.613 points. Destiny Dishman placed ninth in the same division, but missed out on scoring for the Chieftains.

Harlei Hendrix also placed fourth for the women’s team. she scored 3.175 points for THS at 140.

At 165, Sarah Mays also earned a fourth-place medal, along with 2.744 points.

Bridget Knipp scored 2.500 points for seventh place at 180, while Allyson Sparks participated in the power weight division.

In the women’s junior division, Katelyn Dunn scored 1.947 at 132, while Courtney Mills scored 2.707 at 140. Jordan Ruttan scored a 0.850 rating at 148 and Sarah Barncord a 2.815 at 156.

Barncord placed second at 156.

Lali Tanner won first in the power weight division of the junior women’s competition. Tanner score 2.868 points and led the field in the squat and bench.

Tonganoxie men’s division

Gus Basurto took fourth with a 4.839 rating at 140 in the men’s division.

Christopher Little scored a 3.357 rating at 148.

At 165, Jackson Stevens earned a rating of 4.573, while James Eaton scored a rating of 4.171 at 181.

Cole Sample finished up the men’s heavyweight division with a first-place finish. He scored 10 points for THS with a 4.179 rating. He led the field in both clean and bench and was fourth in squat.

The junior men had a handful of competitors at 156. Devyn Splichal placed second with 4.456, while Logan Schmidt (2.667) and Carter Smith (2.417) also competed at 156.

Nathan Smith scored 0.870 at 165.

Logan Blancarte finished third at 173 with 4.035 points.

Meanwhile, Andrew Colvert placed sixth with 4.201 at 198. Travis Shephard scored 2.288 but did not place at 198.

Wyatt Henley scored 2.000 at 220 to finish out THS competitors in the junior division.

Tonganoxie’s next competition will be Sunday at Holton.