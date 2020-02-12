The Tonganoxie USD 464 district office will have a temporary home at West Haven Baptist Church while construction work takes place on the high school campus.

With demolition of the board office coming later this year, the central office will be displaced.

West Haven officials offered space at their church in the interim.

The school board approved a memorandum of understanding with West

Haven, 7-0, at Monday’s regular meeting.

The use of the space will be at no charge to the district, though board president Jim Bothwell thought a donation of some sort would be appropriate for use of the space.

Plans continue to be in the works in the coming weeks as plans are made for a construction schedule. Construction areas are expected to take shape the week after school ends in May.

Some re-routing of students between west and east campus buildings at THS will need to take place, as will some bus flow changes.

The entrance between to the west campus from U.S. Highway 24-40 won’t be accessible to regular traffic during some of the construction process.