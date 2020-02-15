A Tonganoxie High freshman is making history Saturday.

Tonganoxie's Holly Colvert will be the first THS student-athlete to advance to state in girls wrestling.

Colvert, now 25-6, has advanced to the consolation bracket championship during the inaugural KSHSAA girls wrestling regionals weekend.

The freshman is set to face Olathe North junior Alicia Martin (19-1) in Saturday’s consolation bracket championship in the 191-pound division of the East Regional at Paola. There is just one class this year, with an East Regional and a West Regional.

Colvert went 2-1 Friday, which meant that she had to win three matches Saturday to ensure a state bid.

The THS freshman was up for the task.

Colvert pinned all three of her opponents heading into the consolation finals. She defeated Sumner senior Martha Vizcarra (4-5) by fall in the second period (4:15), Sabetha junior Kylie Meredith (14-6) in the first period (1:39) and Burlington junior Bryleigh Isch (14-4) in the second period (2:42).

Colvert opened competition Friday by defeating Lansing freshman Kennedie Miller (3-12) by fall 23 seconds into the match and then dropped Olathe West’s Ariana Maidonado (12-9) by fall in 32 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, though, Washburn Rural sophomore Jaliah Johnson (18-5) slipped past Colvert, 6-4.

The top four placers out of each division advance to state, which will be Feb. 27 at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina. Colvert will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed out of the East Regional.

As of Saturday afternoon, THS had 38 points and was tied with Olathe North for 19th place.

Washburn Rural continues to have a comfortable lead with 178.5 points, while Fort Scott is a distant second with 98 and Osawatomie third with 84.5.

Spring Hill is the highest-placing Frontier League team so far with 71.5 points. The Broncos are in sixth place with final matches still to be completed. Another Frontier League team, Paola, is in ninth with 56. Former Kaw Valley League foe and continued rival Basehor-Linwood is in eighth with 61.

Several other Chieftains competed Friday. Some of them were able to pick up victories, but only Colvert advanced to Day 2.

THS freshman Madison Daniels finished her season 8-13 after going 1-2 at 101. She lost to Turner freshman Arianna Ortiz (13-2) by fall at the 27-second mark. She bounced back and defeated Basehor-Linwood freshman Narissa Hampton (7-11) by a 6-2 decision, but then was eliminated in the next consolation round. Harmon freshman Trinity Escobar (22-5) won the match, 11-4.

Sophomore Taylor Lux finished her season 14-14 at 116 after going 2-2 at regionals. She defeated Spring Hill freshman Victoria Vicnent (6-14) by fall in the second period (3:41) and then lost to Washburn Rural freshman Addison Broxterman by fall early in the match (0:18).

She bounced back with a pin of Shawnee Mission West freshman Taylor Spring (9-12) at the 3:44 mark, but Chanute junior Andrea Cuin defeated Lux by major decision, 11-3, in the next match.

Junior Meghan Heskett finished her season at 12-8 at 123.

She defeated Harmon sophomore Yexi Ortiz (0-13) by fall in the third period (5:30) and then lost to Blue Valley Southwest sophomore Hannah Glynn (26-2) by fall at the 0:13 mark. Heskett snagged another victory with a pin of Baldwin senior Addy Fiory (5-19) early in their match (0:12) and then lost to Osawatomie junior Skyler Gravatt (14-7) early in that match (0:26).

Next up was THS sophomore Clara Altenhofen (7-7) at 136.

Altenhofen lost to Prairie View sophomore Alyssa Page (23-5), 9-5, and then lost to Lawrence High sophomore Abby Busch (15-7) by fall (0:24).

THS junior Cadence Dare (5-19) went 1-2 on Friday at 143, dropping her first match by fall (0:35) to Holton junior Ally Beard (12-5) and then winning her second by a 6-0 decision against Lawrence High freshman Lauren Hooser. Spring Hill junior Lexi Dillion eliminated Dare in the next round by pin (1:21).

Freshman Kaitlyn Mitchell finished her season 8-10 after going 0-2 at 155. She lost to Washburn Rural senior Hailey Robinett (24-6) by fall (1:26) and then to Baldwin sophomore Cambria Phillips (14-16) by fall (2:30).

McPherson is the site of the other all-classes regional.

Garden City and Great Bend were tied for first in a tight regional Saturday afternoon. The Buffaloes and Panthers each had 107 points. Emporia was third with 91 and McPherson fourth with 89.