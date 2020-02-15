Tonganoxie High had three boys wrestlers snag conference titles Saturday at the Frontier League Championships in Ottawa.

Grayson Sonntag (120), Gabriel Bailey (145) and Connor Searcy (220) all earned gold medals Saturday.

Sonntag, who placed third at state this past year, and Searcy, who became Tonganoxie’s second state champion a few matches after Korbin Riedel became the first in program history last year, are a combined 71-3 heading into their Class 4A regional next weekend.

Searcy is 36-1 and Sonntag 35-2.

Bailey’s record isn’t far off from the team’s state returners. The sophomore now is 31-6 on the season after winning the 145 title Saturday.

Sonntag won the 120 title after pinning Bonner Springs senior Peyton Richardson (13-5) late in the first period. The sophomore won by fall at the 1:46 mark.

Bailey defeated Eudora junior Cael Lynch (24-8) by a 6-3 decision in the 145 title match.

Searcy pinned Baldwin junior Toby Thomas (26-9) in the 220 match at the 1:13 mark.

In other divisions, THS freshman Grant Kelly (11-16) placed fifth at 106, senior Dustin Robison (8-15) placed fourth at 113, freshman Logan Wake (13-10) eighth at 126 and senior Josiah Stephen (3-18) seventh at 132.

Freshman Wyatt Harris (12-20) finished eighth at 138, freshman Hunter Benedict (6-20) seventh at 152, sophomore Connor Burch (18-15) fifth at 182, sophomore Aiden Plaschka (6-9) sixth at 195 and sophomore Cooper Jones (6-20) eighth at 285.

Overall, Tonganoxie placed sixth in the nine-team tournament with 137.

Bonner Springs won the meet with 234 points. Paola placed second with 180.5, Piper third with 165, Ottawa fourth with 160 and Eudora fifth with 148.5.

Baldwin (129.5), Spring Hill (125) and Louisburg (107) finished out the rest of the field.

THS next will compete in a Class 4A regional this coming Friday and Saturday at Louisburg.

Other regional sites are Concordia, Anderson County and Wellington.

The top four placers in each weight class will advance to the 4A state championships Feb. 28 and 29 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.