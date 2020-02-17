McLouth High boys basketball will try to hold on to the top seed in its Class 2A substate with a handful of regular-season games left.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 overall and 9-3 in Northeast Kansas League play after Monday’s game against Jackson Heights.

McLouth currently is the No. 1 seed in the Horton Substate.

Valley Heights (13-5) is No. 2, Jefferson County North (12-5) No. 3 and Riverside (6-11) No. 4.

The lower half of the bracket currently has Jackson Heights at No. 5 (4-12), Rossville at No. 6 (4-12), Horton at No. 7 (2-14) and Oskaloosa at No. 8 (0-16).

The Bulldogs were in third place in the NEKL standings after Monday’s game.

McLouth had won three straight games heading into Tuesday’s home game against Atchison County. The streak includes two straight victories against Jackson Heights. MHS won, 43-36, Friday at JHHS near Holton. McLouth then won, 55-21, Monday in a makeup game at MHS.

Remaining games are Friday at Oskaloosa, Tuesday against Pleasant Ridge and Feb. 28 in Atchison against Maur Hill.

McLouth High girls basketball team in search of late-season victories

The MHS girls basketball team was the No. 7 seed in the Horton substate heading into this week’s competition.

McLouth was 2-14 overall and 1-13 in NEKL play entering Tuesday’s game, which took place after The Mirror’s deadline..

Jefferson County North is the No. 1 seed as of this week (16-1), while Valley Heights is No. 2 (15-2), Jackson Heights No. 3 (14-2), Horton No. 4 (12-5) and Oskaloosa No. 5 (8-8).

Rossville is No. 6 (4-13) and Wathena-Riverside No. 8 (2-15).

MHS will try to get back in the win column, as the Bulldogs have lost three straight.

McLouth last was victorious on Feb. 7 against Valley Falls. The Bulldogs won that game, 43-27.

The team lost, 65-17, on Friday at Jackson Heights near Holton. A makeup game Monday, also against JHHS, had a similar result. The Cobras won the rematch, 64-20, at McLouth.

MHS played Tuesday against Atchison County after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Remaining regular-season games are Friday at Oskaloosa and Tuesday at home against Pleasant Ridge.­­