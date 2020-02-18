The Tonganoxie High boys team dropped three straight heading into this week, but the Chieftains still are in position to host at least one Class 4A substate game next month.

THS was 9-7 and the No. 7 seed at the start of this week, just behind Independence, which also is 9-7. THS would be home to Louisburg in the first round and then play at No. 2 Piper in the substate finals if both teams advanced. Depending how the final weeks of the season play out, THS still could be as high as the East Bracket’s No. 3 seed.

At 3-13, the THS girls are the No. 14 seed and would play No. 3 Miege if substate were to start this week.

Both teams were on the road against Bishop Ward on Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline, but will be back home Friday against Paola.