A Tonganoxie High freshman made history Saturday.

Tonganoxie’s Holly Colvert will be the first THS student-athlete to advance to state in girls wrestling.

Colvert punched her state ticket when she placed fourth in the 191-pound division in the East Regional at Paola.

She lost to Olathe North junior Alicia Martin (20-1) in the consolation bracket, but still medaled with a fourth-place finish. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state championships Feb. 27 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

This is the inaugural year for KSHSAA girls wrestling having its own tournament.

There is just one class this year. Regionals were broken up into the East Regional and West Regional.

Colvert (25-7) will open the state tournament against Wichita North junior Angelina Gillegos (8-14).

The winner will take on Junction City senior Elisa Robinson in the second round. Robinson earned a first-round bye at state.

Colvert went 2-1 this past Friday, which meant that she had to win three matches Saturday to ensure a state bid.

The THS freshman was up for the task.

Colvert pinned all three of her opponents heading into the consolation finals. She defeated Sumner senior Martha Vizcarra (4-5) by fall in the second period (4:15), Sabetha junior Kylie Meredith (14-6) in the first period (1:39) and Burlington junior Bryleigh Isch (14-4) in the second period (2:42).

Colvert opened competition Friday by defeating Lansing freshman Kennedie Miller (3-12) by fall 23 seconds into the match and then dropped Olathe West’s Ariana Maidonado (12-9) by fall in 32 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, though, Washburn Rural sophomore Jaliah Johnson (18-5) slipped past Colvert, 6-4.

As of Saturday afternoon, THS had 38 points and was tied with Olathe North for 19th place.

THS placed 22nd at its first regional. The Chieftains scored 38 points, which tied them with Lawrence-Free State

Washburn Rural won the regional with 190.5 points, while Fort Scott placed second with 102 and Osawatomie third with 94. Shawnee Heights placed fourth with 78.

Spring Hill was the highest-placing Frontier League team with 77.5 points. The Broncos finished sixth. Another Frontier League team, Paola, jumped up to seventh after the final round. The Panthers finished with 68. Former Kaw Valley League foe and continued rival Basehor-Linwood finished ninth with 61.

Several other Chieftains competed Friday. Some of them were able to pick up victories, but only Colvert advanced to Day 2.

THS freshman Madison Daniels finished her season 8-13 after going 1-2 at 101. She lost to Turner freshman Arianna Ortiz (13-2) by fall at the 27-second mark. She bounced back and defeated Basehor-Linwood freshman Narissa Hampton (7-11) by a 6-2 decision, but then was eliminated in the next consolation round. Harmon freshman Trinity Escobar (22-5) won the match, 11-4.

Sophomore Taylor Lux finished her season 14-14 at 116 after going 2-2 at regionals. She defeated Spring Hill freshman Victoria Vicnent (6-14) by fall in the second period (3:41) and then lost to Washburn Rural freshman Addison Broxterman by fall early in the match (0:18).

She bounced back with a pin of Shawnee Mission West freshman Taylor Spring (9-12) at the 3:44 mark, but Chanute junior Andrea Cuin defeated Lux by major decision, 11-3, in the next match.

Junior Meghan Heskett finished her season at 12-8 at 123.

She defeated Harmon sophomore Yexi Ortiz (0-13) by fall in the third period (5:30) and then lost to Blue Valley Southwest sophomore Hannah Glynn (26-2) by fall at the 0:13 mark. Heskett snagged another victory with a pin of Baldwin senior Addy Fiory (5-19) early in their match (0:12) and then lost to Osawatomie junior Skyler Gravatt (14-7) early in that match (0:26).

Next up was THS sophomore Clara Altenhofen (7-7) at 136.

Altenhofen lost to Prairie View sophomore Alyssa Page (23-5), 9-5, and then lost to Lawrence High sophomore Abby Busch (15-7) by fall (0:24).

THS junior Cadence Dare (5-19) went 1-2 on Friday at 143, dropping her first match by fall (0:35) to Holton junior Ally Beard (12-5) and then winning her second by a 6-0 decision against Lawrence High freshman Lauren Hooser. Spring Hill junior Lexi Dillion eliminated Dare in the next round by pin (1:21).

Freshman Kaitlyn Mitchell finished her season 8-10 after going 0-2 at 155. She lost to Washburn Rural senior Hailey Robinett (24-6) by fall (1:26) and then to Baldwin sophomore Cambria Phillips (14-16) by fall (2:30).

McPherson is the site of the other regional.

Great Bend slipped by Garden City for the West Regional title Saturday in McPherson. The Panthers won the regional with 123 points.

Garden City placed second with 122. McPherson placed third with 100 and Emporia fourth with 99.