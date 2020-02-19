Second Harvest now will have its February delivery from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at Cornerstone Family Worship, 205 E. U.S. Highway 24-40.

The pickup was moved from this past Thursday due to inclement weather. The monthly Second Harvest food dropoff normally is 10 a.m.-noon the second Thursday of each month. Produce and other grocery food items are available to all residents at each of the pickups. People are limited to five family boxes per vehicle.

The next pickup will be March 12 at Cornerstone.