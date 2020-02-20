You can leave the cooking to Tonganoxie Community Historical Society members Thursday.

The TCHS is planning for its annual soup feed and basket raffle at Hughes Hall in the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church basement.

This event is TCHS’ biggest annual fundraiser this month with the chili supper and basket raffle.

Serving will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday at TUMC, 328 E. Fourth St.

Menu items are chili, vegetable beef soup, baked potato bar, relishes, homemade desserts, coffee, tea and water.

Cost is $8 for adults at the door and $7 for advance tickets, $4 for youths 12 and younger and $4 to add a potato.

Businesses also will be donating baskets to be auctioned off during the event. Visitors also can check out the society’s display: A 2019 Retrospective of the Museum and Historical Society.

For more information about the event, volunteering for it or to purchase advance tickets, call Kris Roberts at 9132-704-7043 or Janet Burnett at 913-244-4157.

TCHS now on Instagram

Readers now can follow the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society on Instgram. TCHS’ handle is tonganoxiemuseum.

Wyandotte County Museum offering Delaware Tribe program

The Wyandotte County Museum is hosting a presentation, discussion and traditional bean dance, presented by the Kansas Delaware Tribe, at 6:30 p.m. today at the museum, 631 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs.

New local history podcast

On a related note, the radio station, KCUR (89.3), has a new podcast called “The People’s History of Kansas City.”

The first podcast is about Lyda Conley, who fought to preserve a cemetery sacred to the Wyandot tribe in Kansas City, Kan. She fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, becoming the first Native American woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Readers can check out the podcast here: kcur.org/post/120-years-ago-woman-occupied-and-saved-sacred-cemetery-kansas-city-kansas?mc_cid=b2c783474a&mc_eid=f25be7a0fc#stream/0.