Local residents can help Tonganoxie High School FFA students kick of National FFA Week on Saturday morning.

The local FFA chapter will kick start the week with its annual Businessmen’s Breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

FFA members will serve breakfast to all community members wanting to attend until 9 a.m. that day.

This a free-will donation event.

On Monday, the youths will start the day with doughnuts for all of the students in FFA. That day also is the start of two weeklong activities.

The first activity is the Greenhand scavenger hunt. All first-year FFA members will get a list of information and will have to find the items throughout the week.

The second is a schoolwide “find the emblem” event.

If a student finds the FFA emblem that will be hidden throughout the building, they will win a sweet treat.

Tuesday will be Tractor Tuesday where students are encouraged to drive a tractor to school and dress like a farmer.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the FFA students will be traveling to competitions at Louisburg, they will compete in Vet Science, Floriculture, Ag Mechanics and Agronomy events.

On Thursday, all members are encouraged to wear FFA t-shirts to school to help promote the chapter to other Tonganoxie students.

A new event — the Labor and Pie Auction — also will be that day.

It starts with a meal at 5:30 p.m.

FFA Members will be “auctioned off” to the highest bidder. These chapter members have a vast skill set including, but not limited to, fence building, hay hauling, garden cleanup and babysitting.

Homemade pies will also be on the auction block. The money raised will go toward senior scholarships, the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis and other chapter activities.

FFA Week wraps up Feb. 28 with a community service project.

The student organization has a long history, with the nationwide group going by its full name of Future Farmers of America for many decades before being branded simply as FFA.

National FFA Week officially concludes Feb. 29 this year.

The Tonganoxie FFA chapter has been part of the community since 1931,