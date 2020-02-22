Tonganoxie High boys wrestling has 11 of 13 wrestlers still alive entering Day 2 of its KSHSAA Class 4A regional in Louisburg, with three of those wrestlers already guaranteed state berths.

Grayson Sonntag, Gabriel Bailey and Connor Searcy all advanced to championship matches in their weight divisions.

The rest of the remaining wrestlers still competing have one loss, so they must win some matches today to guarantee a state berth. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state, which will be Feb. 28 and 29 at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Tonganoxie also was in fourth place as a team heading into Day 2.