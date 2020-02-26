Danni Boatwright made it all the way to the final night of “Survivor: Guatemala” and became the winning competitor of that season.

But in the all-star 40th season, she will have some work to do to replicate that victory.

Boatwright was the third person voted off the island after the most recent episode Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Tonganoxie High graduate was voted off the island and her torch extinguished at the end of the second episode of “Survivor 40: Winners at War.”

Such a vote would have meant she was out of the game when she first was on the CBS show in 2005, but she now joins two others on the Edge of Extinction island where contestants can potentially make their way back to the main island and the competition.

Boatwright was one of 20 Survivor champions who returned for “Survivor 40: Winners at War,” which premiered Feb. 12.

The Tonganoxie High grad won $1 million in 2005, but is vying for a $2 million grand prize in the all-star season this year on CBS.

Boatwright, who lives in Shawnee, had experience on national television long before her time on Survivor.

She was Miss Kansas Teen USA in 1991 and was second runner-up at the Miss Teen USA pageant. In 1996 she won Miss Kansas USA and was first runner-up in the Miss USA pageant.

The Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce also named her Citizen of the Year in 2005. She is owner of Sideline Chic. She and husband Casey Wiegmann, a former Kansas City Chief, have two children.

Other Survivor winners who are competing on the show alongside Boatwright are Natalie Anderson, “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” (Season 29); Tyson Apostol, winner of “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” (Season 27), contestant on “Survivor: Tocantins” (Season 18) and “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20); Sophie Georgina Clarke, winner of “Survivor: South Pacific” (Season 23); Jeremy Collins, winner of “Survivor: Second Chance” (Season 31) and contestant on “Survivor: San Juan del Sur” (Season 29); Sandra Diaz-Twine, winner of “Survivor: Pearl Islands” (Season 7), winner of “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20), contestant on “Survivor: Game Changers” (Season 34), and mentor on “Survivor: Island of the Idols” (Season 39); Ben Driebergen, winner of “Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (Season 35); Michele Fitzgerald, winner of “Survivor: Kaôh Rōng” (Season 32); Wendell Holland, winner of “Survivor: Ghost Island” (Season 36); Adam Klein, winner of “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” (Season 33); Yul Kwon, winner of “Survivor: Cook Islands” (Season 13); Sarah Lacina, winner of “Survivor: Game Changers” (Season 34) and contestant on “Survivor: Cagayan” (Season 28); Amber Mariano, winner of “Survivor: All-Stars” (Season 8) and contestant on “Survivor: The Australian Outback” (Season 2); “Boston” Rob Mariano, winner of “Survivor: Redemption Island” (Season 22), contestant on “Survivor: Marquesas” (Season 4), contestant on “Survivor: All-Stars” (Season 8), constant on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20), and mentor on “Survivor: Island of the Idols” (Season 39); Parvati Shallow, winner of “Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites” (Season 16), contestant on “Survivor: Cook Islands” (Season 13), contestant on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20); Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, winner “Survivor: One World” (Season 24); Denise Stapley, winner of “Survivor: Philippines” (Season 25); Anthony (Tony) Vlachos, winner of “Survivor: Cagayan“ (Season 28), and contestant on “Survivor: Game Changers” (Season 34); Nick Wilson, “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” (Season 37); and Ethan Zohn, winner of “Survivor: Africa” (Season 3), and contestant on “Survivor: All-Stars” (Season 8).