Archive for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Deer Ridge Estate to have wedding open house event in rural Tonganoxie
February 26, 2020
Deer Ridge Estate in rural Tonganoxie will be on display this weekend for folks on the hunt for a wedding venue.
The business is having its Wedding Open day 1-4 p.m. Sunday on the grounds, 21107 Donahoo Road northwest of Tonganoxie.
There will be a tour, food and dessert tastings, cocktail sipping and the opportunity for visitors to ask their wedding-related questions.
The event is free, but organizers ask for an RSVP to celebrate@deerridgeestate.com.
Local wedding suppliers on hand for the weekend event are Bridal Path Weddings & Events, Solstice Floral Studio, Emily Hart Bridal, Tip Top Tux, Hair, Posh KC Blow Dry Bar, GoGo Candy Co., Icon Event Group, Supply Event Rentals & Design, Brancato’s Catering, Sadie Rose Designs, The Kind Collective, Robot Monster Creative and Clever Cakes.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment