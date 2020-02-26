Deer Ridge Estate in rural Tonganoxie will be on display this weekend for folks on the hunt for a wedding venue.

The business is having its Wedding Open day 1-4 p.m. Sunday on the grounds, 21107 Donahoo Road northwest of Tonganoxie.

There will be a tour, food and dessert tastings, cocktail sipping and the opportunity for visitors to ask their wedding-related questions.

The event is free, but organizers ask for an RSVP to celebrate@deerridgeestate.com.

Local wedding suppliers on hand for the weekend event are Bridal Path Weddings & Events, Solstice Floral Studio, Emily Hart Bridal, Tip Top Tux, Hair, Posh KC Blow Dry Bar, GoGo Candy Co., Icon Event Group, Supply Event Rentals & Design, Brancato’s Catering, Sadie Rose Designs, The Kind Collective, Robot Monster Creative and Clever Cakes.