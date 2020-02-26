The Fourth Annual Miles for Marilyn School to School 5K Run/Walk will take place in April.

The Tonganoxie High School cross country program is hosting the memorial run, which honors longtime Leavenworth County educator Marilyn Weller.

This year’s fundraiser, with proceeds again going to Tonganoxie High School scholarships, will be 9-11 a.m. April at THS.

Weller worked as a physical therapist in Leavenworth County schools for 32 years.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook by searching for “Miles for Marilyn 2020.”