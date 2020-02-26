A new event for the Tonganoxie FFA will be taking place Thursday.

The chapter’s first Labor and Pie Auction — starts with a meal at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at THS.

FFA Members will be “auctioned off” to the highest bidder. The chapter members have a vast skill set including, but not limited to, fence building, hay hauling, garden cleanup and babysitting.

Homemade pies will also be on the auction block. The money raised will go toward senior scholarships, the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis and other chapter activities.

Festivities at THS celebrating National FFA Week started with a community breakfast Saturday at the THS cafeteria. Several activities are taking place at the high school throughout the week, with events wrapping up wraps up Friday with a community service project.

The student organization has a long history, with the nationwide group going by its full name of Future Farmers of America for many decades before being branded simply as FFA. It has been a part of the Tonganoxie community since 1931.