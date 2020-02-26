Tonganoxie Public Library had its latest adult bingo day Feb. 17.

Winners this past week were Dorothy Resco (3), Patty Choate (2), Marilyn Oxley (3), Lois Covey (2), Sharon Faherty (2), Sandra Redding (1), Patty Szini (2), Kay Bundy (3), Rosie Oelschlaeger (1), Ella Whitworth (1), Margot Gilham (1), Teresa Burge (1), Lilly Burge (2), Jakob Burge (2) and Don Fuhlhage (3).

Adult bingo normally takes place 1-3 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at Tonganoxie Public Library.

The library will be closed this coming Monday, which is the first Monday of March, but will be open March 9 at the new location on Fourth Street.