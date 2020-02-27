The rookie did pretty well in the inaugural year of a new state-sanctioned sport.

And though a technicality is preventing her from a chance to win bronze, Thursday was an historic day for Tonganoxie High freshman Holly Colvert.

Competing at the first KSHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Salina, Colvert fought her way through the consolation bracket.

Leading, 4-1, against Burlington junior Bryleigh Isch in the consolation bracket, Colvert scored a pin at the 2:58 mark, a victory that ensured her a medal at state.

That moved her to the consolation semifinals against Olathe North junior Alicia Martin, who was 22-2 on the season.

Colvert won her regional rematch against Isch (Colvert pinned Isch in East Regional action in Paola earlier this month), but she now had to face Martin for another rematch.

Martin suffered her first loss of the season at regionals before pinning Colvert in 54 seconds in the consolation championship in Paola.

In the rematch, though, Colvert came away with an exciting 2-1 victory, handing Martin just her third loss of the season and a shot at a third-place finish — at any normal state championship.

But the first girls championships is an all-class one-day event, while Friday’s boys tournament is the first day of a two-day event

KSHSAA rules state that a wrestler can only compete in five matches in one day.

The victory against Martin was her fifth match of the day. Washburn Rural sophomore Jailah Johnson (22-6), who won the East Regional, advanced to the consolation finals, but her consolation semifinal match was only her fourth of the day.

Colvert, therefore, had to forfeit the consolation championship. She also didn’t seem to be alone, as the rule is thought to have affected several wrestlers Thursday. The forfeits also could have an effect on team scoring.

But now for Colvert’s good news — the freshman placed fourth at state and won Tonganoxie’s first state medal in girls wrestling. She finished the season 29-8.

Colvert’s efforts also gave Tonganoxie 20 points in the team standings.

For more from Salina, see Wednesday’s print edition of The Mirror.