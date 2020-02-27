Tonganoxie High's first state qualifier for girls wrestling competes today at the inaugural KSHSAA state championships in Salina.

THS freshman Holly Colvert Colvert (25-7) opens the state tournament against Wichita North junior Angelina Gillegos (8-14).

The winner will take on Junction City senior Elisa Robinson in the second round. Robinson earned a first-round bye at state.

Colvert punched her state ticket when she placed fourth in the 191-pound division Feb. 15 in the East Regional at Paola.

She lost to Olathe North junior Alicia Martin (20-1) in the consolation bracket, but still medaled with a fourth-place finish. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state championships Feb. 27 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

This is the inaugural year for KSHSAA girls wrestling having its own tournament.

There is just one class this year. Regionals were broken up into the East Regional and West Regional.

Colvert went 2-1 the first day of regionals Feb. 14, which meant that she had to win three matches Feb. 15 to ensure a state bid.

The THS freshman was up for the task.

Colvert pinned all three of her opponents heading into the consolation finals. She defeated Sumner senior Martha Vizcarra (4-5) by fall in the second period (4:15), Sabetha junior Kylie Meredith (14-6) in the first period (1:39) and Burlington junior Bryleigh Isch (14-4) in the second period (2:42).

Colvert opened competition Feb. 14 by defeating Lansing freshman Kennedie Miller (3-12) by fall 23 seconds into the match and then dropped Olathe West’s Ariana Maidonado (12-9) by fall in 32 seconds.

In the quarterfinals, though, Washburn Rural sophomore Jaliah Johnson (18-5) slipped past Colvert, 6-4.